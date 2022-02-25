Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Neches ISD principal to face March trial for alleged sex assault involvement

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury for allegedly interfering with an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a minor.(Jail photo)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NECHES, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a Neches Elementary principal accused of hindering an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a child is set to begin March 14.

Kimberlyn Snider was arrested in February 2021 after she was accused of hindering an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a child and she was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury.

Due to the high profile nature of the case, an exponentially higher number of jury summons will be sent out: 450 instead of 150. Additionally, Judge Deborah Oakes has stated thatno video recording will be allowed during the trial due to the involvement of minors in the case.

Snider’s indictments include one count of “tampering fabricating evidence” and five counts of “official oppression,” against Kimberlyn Ann Snider were handed down on Wednesday, January 27 with Snider’s accused actions allegedly taking place on September 29, 2020. The indictment lists five different people whom Snider allegedly subjected “to detention that the defendant knew was unlawful ... acting under color here employment as a public servant, namely Neches Elementary Principal.”

Previous reporting:

Neches ISD administrator makes court appearance

Neches ISD superintendent keeping wife as principal following arrest

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

