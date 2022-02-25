Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mother jumps with baby from fatal 3-story apartment fire

Officials say a woman jumped from a third-floor apartment with her baby in her hands, saving her child. (Source: WRAL, Melissa Hinkel, Broadcastify)
By Adam Owens
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – A grandmother and granddaughter died in a fire at their home in North Carolina early Wednesday morning.

Officials say a woman jumped from a third-floor apartment with her baby in her hands, saving her child.

Surveillance video shows the woman high above the ground with a young baby in her arms as she decides to jump.

“The whole fire just went up the side of the house,” explained neighbor Melissa Henkel. “She got down and tried to get off the top deck. She fell to the second deck and she was holding a baby at the time.”

Firefighters arrived and rescued the woman’s 9-year-old son from the burning condo. His mother said he had burns and inhaled a lot of smoke.

The woman’s daughter and mother were still stuck inside. Neighbors believe the grandmother died trying to save her granddaughter.

A fire investigation found no smoke detectors in the home that burned. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen.

Copyright 2022 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Affidavit: Tyler woman forges her way to contract on $1.2M home
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Aaron Marshall has been arrested
Hughes Springs ISD teacher accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child, bigamy, indecency
Charles Dotson
Jury sentences former Harrison County deputy to 90 days in jail
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Some ice accumulations likely on morning commute

Latest News

Thousands of Ukrainians have already crossed into Poland amid the unfolding Ukraine-Russia...
Ukrainians fleeing to Poland
Oslo City Hall was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Oslo, Norway, Thursday...
World leaders fine-tune punitive measures against Russia
The head of Russia's space agency warned about the consequences of sanctions against the...
Russia space agency warns US sanctions could ‘destroy’ cooperation on the International Space Station
ETN: Nathaiel Moran discusses Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ketanji Brown Jackson will be selected for the Supreme Court, sources report.
Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court