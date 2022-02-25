Missing Harrison County man found safe at Longview hotel

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 37-year-old Harrison County man who went missing early Friday morning has been found safe at a Longview hotel, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

“I am glad this young man was located quickly and safely by our investigators,” said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher said in a post on the HCSO Facebook page. “Thank you to Hallsville Police and our Facebook community for the assistance.”

According to the Facebook post, HCSO Criminal Investigations Division investigators spent the majority of Friday morning searching for Brandon Chad Phillips.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information locating a man.

A truck belonging to Brandon Chad Phillips, 37, was found early Friday morning, and the sheriff’s office believed he left the truck on foot.

If you see Phillips or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office 903-923-4000.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.