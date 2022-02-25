Midland Police Department arrests four administrators at Trinity School of Midland for failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse.

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -On Friday, February 25, 2022 at around 11 A.M. the Midland Police Department arrested four administrators at Trinity School of Midland for failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse.

The investigation is ongoing. No further updates are available at this time.

CBS7 will update this story as more information is available.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.