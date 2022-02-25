Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man fatally shoots Texas officer working security at mall

Officer killed in shooting at Houston Mall
Officer killed in shooting at Houston Mall(NBC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Police in Houston say a deputy constable working an off-duty security job at a shopping mall was fatally shot by a man who used the officer’s own gun.

The suspect later died at a hospital after he was shot by two officers in the mall’s food court. Houston police say Deputy Neil Adams was working a second job Thursday afternoon at PlazAmericas mall in Houston when he was shot by a man in 30s.

Adams had worked as a deputy constable in nearby San Jacinto County, north of Houston.

Authorities are investigating what led to the altercation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

