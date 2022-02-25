Longview pedestrian killed Monday named as man from Guatemala

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have named the man who died after he was struck by a vehicle on Monday.

According to police, someone was driving a pickup northbound at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Fourth Street when they struck a pedestrian standing in the road. The pedestrian has been identified as Miguel Angel Saquic, 35, from Guatemala.

Saquic was taken to a Longview hospital and later died. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Police continue to investigate the wreck. Anyone with information is urged to call 903-237-1188.

