Longview organization works to explain poverty’s impact on community

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The number of children living in poverty in America has increased just one month after the expanded child tax credits ended. Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy found that the monthly child poverty rate increased from about 12 percent in December to 17 percent in January.

Longview’s Partners in Prevention organization led the community in a discussion and simulation to better understand how poverty impacts their community. Rachel Miller, who is a social work student at Stephen F. Austin State University and a student intern at Partners and Prevention, said she learned a lot.

“Poverty isn’t really something that is a one-time thing. There are different kinds of poverty. There’s situational, generational, so it all depends,” Miller said. “You have to get to know the person, understand what they’re going through and how you can help it.”

Holly Fuller, the program manager, said today they wanted to offer a glimpse into what it might be like to live in the world of poverty.

“Reporting for Gregg County, we are at about 28 percent of children under the age of 18 are considered to be living in poverty,” Fuller said. “Overall for individuals, the last I checked, I think it was about 16 percent. To be considered in poverty, for a family of four, you would make $27,489 or less.”

Rachel Harrington is a licensed professional counselor with Community Healthcore. She and some colleagues came out to help learn more, so they can better serve their clients.

“If I had a busted window, which was an example today, I would be able to call a glass company and get that fixed, but somebody in poverty would have to rely on a relationship of a friend, a neighbor, or something like that,” Harrington said. “So, it shows how important the community support and relationships are to those people, more so than money.”

Starting on March 1, Partners in Prevention will be holding weekly sessions with resources and information for those impacted by poverty. To learn more visit their website.

