Judge rules Tyler woman accused of attacking delivery person competent for trial

Christian Blanchard
Christian Blanchard
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman is moving forward in the court process after a district judge has ruled her competent to stand trial.

Christian Nicole Blanchard, 43, is charged with aggravated kidnapping following an arrest in August. She is accused of attacking a person delivering groceries to her home in the 500 block of Woodland Hills Drive.

According to a previous report, a call came from the home from a person claiming they were being held against their will. The victim had gone to the residence to deliver an order of groceries, but police say she was held against her will by the resident, Christian Blanchard, 43, of Tyler.

Erbaugh said when officers arrived on the scene they could hear yelling from inside the residence and upon entry said they found Blanchard on top of the victim, assaulting her. According to the victim’s testimony, Blanchard caused injuries to her including choking, and when she tried to call 911, Blanchard allegedly grabbed the phone and threw it in an attempt to impede the call.

In court on Friday, Blanchard’s attorney, Matt Bingham, said Blanchard has two doctors who report she is competent for trial. He said he is seeking to have her found not guilty by reason of insanity because there is evidence showing she was insane at the time of the crime. Bingham said he is filing a motion to reduce Blanchard’s bond.

District Judge Austin Jackson set a bond and status hearing for March 3.

