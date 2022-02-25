Hiway 80 seeking towel donations to keep up with rising number of guests

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With the brutally frigid temperatures, East Texas homeless and rescue shelters are seeing more people coming in out of the cold.

More volume puts a strain on resources and for the Hiway 80 rescue mission they are in need of donations. Not of food, but towels.

The Tyler and Longview locations are filled to capacity, and with the shelter providing over 400 showers every day, they are running out of towels. Shelter workers have come up with a drive called “drying to make a difference”, asking for donations or new towels to keep up with the high numbers of guests they are housing.

Shelter Development Director Amelia Heatherly talks about the drive.

