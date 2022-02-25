Hearne daycare worker arrested for injuries to child

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne police arrested a daycare worker they were investigating after a child was injured at a daycare in the 700 block of Norwood Lane.

Erica Gomez, 26, was arrested on Feb. 19, and charged with injury to a child. Her bond was set for $50,000.

Police said the parents of the toddler reported their child was injured while at the facility. HPD said the child did not have serious injuries, but they don’t know if the child was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.