Harrison County Sheriff’s Office seeks public help locating missing man

Brandon Chad Phillips reported missing Friday, Feb. 25
Brandon Chad Phillips reported missing Friday, Feb. 25(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information locating a man.

A truck belonging to Brandon Chad Phillips, 37, was found early Friday morning and the sheriff’s office believes he left the truck on foot.

If you see Phillips or have information on his whereabouts please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office 903-923-4000.

