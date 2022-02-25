George Strait, Reba among legendary country artists inviting Tenille Townes on tour

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tenille Townes, 28, is the Canadian singer-songwriter making waves in the American country music scene.

Townes’ early touring career included performances ahead of artists like East Texas native Miranda Lambert on her 2019 “Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars” tour.

In our interview, Townes called the long list of award-winning country artists from the pineywoods as “legendary.”

“You know there is something in the water there... from all of the music, incredible creativity, and fierce spirits,” said Townes.

Tenille Townes speaks with our Erika Holland ahead of her performance in Bossier City (Source: KLTV Staff)

The Grand Prairie (Canada!) native is no stranger to the award circuit, herself. In 2020 she took home two CMA awards including “New Female Artist of the Year,” following the release of her debut album The Lemonade Stand.

Following a pandemic-induced tour hiatus, Townes is back on stage with some of the biggest names in country music history.

“Yeah the king and queen in one month... this has been a really crazy February 2022,” Townes said as she recalled the opportunity to open for both George Strait and Reba McEntire. “I’m still wondering how this all happened to be honest.”

The Amarillo By Morning legend held back-to-back sold-out shows in Las Vegas on February 11 & 12th, in which Townes’ band performed their first concert-in-the-round.

“They were such a welcoming audience and getting to watch George’s show was amazing. He has so many songs. It’s like how do you even make a setlist for yourself when you have that many songs that the whole world loves with their whole heart?”

Towne’s piercing voice and soulful storytelling encompass a wide range of topics including relationships, faith, mental health, and the fragility of life.

“Sometimes I struggle with having a conversation about something, but to be able to sing about it,” she said about her writing process. “It all of the sudden puts the walls down and makes it easier to say.

Saturday night, Townes finishes off an impressive February run opening for Reba in Bossier City. Prior to the three-night gig with the Fancy singer, Townes explained she’d only met Reba in passing.

Reba McEntire poses with Tenille Townes near red carpet at the CMT awards (Photo credit: John Shearer)

“I met Reba once before very briefly at the CMT awards. We were passing in a hallway near the red carpet. We got introduced very quickly and I was just frozen for words. We got a picture together and it was so cool it just made my whole night.”

Following her performance, Townes plans on sneaking around to the audience to do what she’s always loved to do, “watch and learn from her heroes.”

This is just insane to me and you guys made this possible!!! Thank you for listening to The Lemonade Stand and all of... Posted by Tenille Townes on Thursday, February 17, 2022

As for the future, Townes said she is working on several singles and a “new collection” of work.

“We’re all just kind of human beings walking through very different stories but very similar feelings... and to kind of feel that sense of community is definitely my ultimate goal through music.”

