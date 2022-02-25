Friday’s Weather: Breezy and cold again today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Clouds are being stubborn this morning, but some sunshine is still possible during the first half of the day before more clouds roll in this afternoon. Temperatures are cold out there. We’re starting out in the 20s in many places and we will only warm into the 40s this afternoon. Northeast winds will make it feel even colder. There is a slight chance for a few sprinkles this afternoon and evening with rain chances increasing overnight and becoming likely tomorrow. Saturday looks cold and rainy all day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The rain ends north to south by Sunday morning with clearing skies Sunday afternoon. Warmer temperatures return for next week.

