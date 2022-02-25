Abducted Texas baby found safe; father taken into custody

FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Worth Police say investigators discontinued an Amber Alert for a baby abducted overnight after she was found safe in New Mexico and her father was taken into custody.

The Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for 11-month-old Harmony Rodriguez.

Police were looking for the girl’s father Lancelot Zaire Dawkins, 26, in connection with her abduction.

Police officials said the baby will soon be reunited with her mother.

Dawkins will be facing “numerous charges,” police said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.