Fort Hood officials, veterans react to Russia invading Ukraine

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - With the future of Ukraine and its citizens unknown, thousands of military families are concerned about what Russia’s invasion means for troops on Fort Hood prepared to deploy at a moment’s notice.

Army Veteran Jeremy Fay says while he was shocked to hear the news, his biggest concern is his close friends with family in Ukraine right now.

“I have a friend of mine who’s Ukrainian and has family and friends over there right now,” he said.

“I just sent her a message to see if she’s okay. She has had no communication with anybody. She doesn’t know what’s happening on the ground there and she doesn’t know if her people are alive.”

With that in mind, he said he wasn’t surprised to hear about the U.S. and NATO’s response in supporting Ukraine’s fight, being prepared to protect close by NATO nations and imposing economic sanctions. However, he says the haunting images of citizens trying to get out almost tempts him to go fight himself.

“It’s a terrible situation where you see this type of naked aggression and you want to move just in the way of supporting humanity,” he said.

“You wanna punch the bully in the nose. Unfortunately, there’s only so much that the United States and its allies can do at this point.”

In an official statement reaction to the invasion, III Armored Corps Director of Public Affairs and Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said quote:

“We routinely conduct readiness activities to ensure we are prepared to deploy, if ordered to do so. No deployment order has been given. The training and readiness activities we are conducting are precautionary actions to provide our National Command Authority with a variety of options should additional forces be needed in Europe to assure our NATO and European allies and deter Russian aggression.”

Even so, Fay adds what’s most important is providing the Ukranian military as much support as possible.

“I personally would like to see the U.S. and supporting NATO nations involved in the supply in the munition of weapons of aid to the Ukrainians so we enable them and equip them to fight this fight,” he said.

“Clearly, they’re fighting right now and they’re willing to fight. Let’s enable them.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.