Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Rain chances increase through the day on Saturday. Some pre-dawn rain on Sunday, then the sun returns!!!
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy skies for the reminder of the day and night. There is still a chance for a few sleet pellets and some drizzle through this evening. No accumulations. As we head into our day on Saturday, rain chances increase. Showes during the morning hours and then some heavier rainfall during the afternoon/evening hours. Rainfall totals of .25″-.75″ will be possible. A few pre-dawn showers possible on Sunday morning, then the skies are expected to become mostly sunny. Mostly Sunny early next week, then Partly Cloudy skies for most of next week. Temperatures will remain chilly on Saturday, warming slowly on Sunday, then much warmer into next week. Have a wonderful weekend. Keep the umbrellas and jackets handy for tomorrow, then enjoy the sunshine on Sunday.

