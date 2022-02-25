East Texas pediatrician breaks down new developmental milestones

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This may be true for every parent – you likely won’t forget the first time your child crawled, spoke, or took their first steps.

For decades, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) used similar child developmental milestones to monitor infant and young children’s development, in an effort to give parents and pediatricians clearer benchmarks that will make it easier to identify developmental delays early. Now, The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatric (AAP) have updated those milestones for the first time since 2004.

“They changed it from when it was an average age you see it to a majority of people should be hitting a milestone,” said Dr. Tiffany Turner, a pediatrician at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic – Longview.

For example, walking is now set at 18 months for 75 percent of children. Previously, the average walking milestone was 12 to 15 months.

“They really use this to try to take away a lot of the ‘wait and see’ approach that pediatricians were using and to also take away a lot of the worry that parents were having,” Turner said. “Their parents and the pediatrician will be able to identify it in a more concrete manner, and we will be able to get them into the necessary therapies because early intervention has always been noted to be more helpful when children are delayed.”

