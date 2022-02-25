Dr. Ed discusses relaxing COVID-19 precautions, new variant, vaccine dose interval spacing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Ed Dominguez joined East Texas Now to answer viewer questions about COVID-19.

Dr. Ed said cases seem to be declining however there is a new variant.

New data shows COVID-19 cases have dropped 90 percent in the U.S. since mid-January.

When asked if cases are actually dropping or are less people testing Dr. Ed explained “I do think the amount of symptomatic disease has definitely gone down because asymptomatic people are not going to go get tested in the ER, so this is all symptomatic disease that has diminished. Asymptomatic is harder to get a number on because we’re not going out and testing random asymptomatic individuals. But, we can infer from those numbers that the number of symptomatic infections has plummeted, that’s probably being reflected in the asymptomatic people, as well,” Dr. Ed said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.