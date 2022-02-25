Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Dr. Ed discusses relaxing COVID-19 precautions, new variant, vaccine dose interval spacing

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Ed Dominguez joined East Texas Now to answer viewer questions about COVID-19.

Dr. Ed said cases seem to be declining however there is a new variant.

New data shows COVID-19 cases have dropped 90 percent in the U.S. since mid-January.

When asked if cases are actually dropping or are less people testing Dr. Ed explained “I do think the amount of symptomatic disease has definitely gone down because asymptomatic people are not going to go get tested in the ER, so this is all symptomatic disease that has diminished.  Asymptomatic is harder to get a number on because we’re not going out and testing random asymptomatic individuals. But, we can infer from those numbers that the number of symptomatic infections has plummeted,  that’s probably being reflected in the asymptomatic people, as well,” Dr. Ed said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Affidavit: Tyler woman forges her way to contract on $1.2M home
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Aaron Marshall has been arrested
Hughes Springs ISD teacher accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child, bigamy, indecency
Charles Dotson
Jury sentences former Harrison County deputy to 90 days in jail
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Some ice accumulations likely on morning commute

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
What we know about the 149,783 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
A Trinity County Sheriff's Office deputy arrests Michael Zawodny. (Source: Trinity County...
Trinity County deputies arrest man after search turns up child porn images
Car crashes through storefront in Tyler
Car crashes through storefront in Tyler