Congressional candidate Stephen Kocen supports president’s decisions regarding Ukraine

Stephen Kocen, one of the four Democrats seeking the 1st US Congressional District seat, said he supports President Joe Biden’s decisions regarding Russia’s inv
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Stephen Kocen, one of the four Democrats seeking the 1st US Congressional District seat, said he supports President Joe Biden’s decisions regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said that America is doing everything it can to help.

On Thursday, Kocen spoke to East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler about the escalating situation in Ukraine.

“I support the president’s response in this,” Kocen said. “I think the invasion of Ukraine is horrible. I support democracy over communism, and so I stand with the Ukrainian people. I think we’re doing everything we can.”

Kocen pointed out that Ukraine is not a NATO country, so using military force there is out of the question. He added the United States cannot fight back with its military forces without escalating this situation even further.

“So I think you implement sanctions in hopes that they work and start to affect the Russian people and Vladimir Putin’s decision making,” Kocen said.

When asked his thoughts on America using military force, Kocen said he would support bolstering the NATO countries, which are surrounding the area.

I would be in support of doing everything we can do to keep Russia from causing problems on a nuclear level,” Kocen said. “There are still 1,700 nuclear warheads in Ukraine. I would hope they are secured, and I would do everything we could possibly do to achieve that. We cannot fight with our military in Ukraine without escalating this to a larger situation.”

Kocen said America’s options are limited at this point.

“The United States should do everything short of military action to make Russia back off of its invasion of Ukraine,” Kocen said.

Kocen’s Democratic opponents in the upcoming primary election include Gavin Dass, Victor D. Dunn, and Jrmar “JJ” Jefferson. The winner of the Democratic primary will face the winner of the GOP primary in the November general election.

The Republican candidates for the 1st US Congressional District seat include Aditya “AD” Atholi, Joe McDaniel, Nathaniel Moran, and John Porro.

U.S. Rep. Louis Gohmert, the incumbent, chose not to run for the US House again. Instead, Gohmert is running for Texas Attorney General.

To watch the full interview, click the video above.

