Congressional candidate Gavin Dass says US needs to go much further on tariffs, sanctions

By Jeremy Butler
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Democratic candidate Gavin Dass running for Louie Gohmert’s vacated seat in U.S. House District 1 joined East Texas Now with his comments on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Dass sees the invasion of Ukraine by Russia as a test of Putin’s soldiers. Dass says it’s a “false flag operation” to get natural resources specifically oil.

Dass said Putin “wants to crash the oil economy.” He explained, “this war, everything about this is based on oil and until we create tariffs on the oil, we start creating more energy opportunities throughout the world and we can start diversifying and stepping away from Russian oil we’re going to keep having these problems.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

