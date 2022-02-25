Congressional candidate Aditya Atholi says Ukraine situation caused by weak American leadership

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Aditya Atholi, one of the GOP candidates for the 1st US Congressional District said the situation in Ukraine is a complete mess that was brought about because Russian leader Vladimir Putin sensed that America now has weak leadership.

“It’s a complete mess,” Atholi said. ‘This is what happens people like Putin sense weak leadership on our end. In general, when dictators like him want to accomplish tasks, what they look for is moments in time where they sense weakness in the opponents.”

Atholi said America is at a very weak point because the nation is divided internally, and its leadership can’t seem to accomplish tasks.

“Now, the paths forward are very muddled, but there are paths forward,” Atholi said.

When asked to elaborate on that thought, Atholi said “In general, I believe in the America-first policy platform, and what we believe needs to happen with foreign policy is that we should not be acting as the world’s policeman.”

Atholi said talking about geopolitical issues can get a bit complicated. Giving an analogy he said the various countries are different houses in the world neighborhood.

“If America is that big house on the hill in that neighborhood, if another house is having problems with their neighbor down the road, it is not our job to be the policeman of the neighborhood. The specific path forward would be that we have to let the situation play out.”

Atholi said we have to let the other houses get together to rectify the situation.

Atholi’s GOP opponents in the upcoming primary election include Joe McDaniel, Nathaniel Moran, and John Porro. The winner of the Republican primary winner will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November general election.

The Democrats running for the 1st US Congressional District include opponents in the upcoming primary election include Gavin Dass, Victor D. Dunn, Jrmar “JJ” Jefferson, and Stephen Kocen.

U.S. Rep. Louis Gohmert, the incumbent, chose not to run for the US House again. Instead, Gohmert is running for Texas Attorney General.

