White Oak cemetery association president arrested on theft, other charges

Douglas Burks
Douglas Burks(White Oak police)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - White Oak police have arrested a cemetery association president in relation to his capacity in that position.

Douglas Andrew Burks, 60, of Harleton, is charged theft over $150,000, misapplication of fiduciary property greater than $150,000 and false report. He was arrested on Thursday, according to White Oak police.

According to police, investigators with the Attorney General’s office assisted with serving the warrants.

The warrants come from an investigation which lasted over a year into his activities related to his activities as president and director of the White Oak Cemetery Association.

