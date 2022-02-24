Friends and family remember Hall-of-Fame fisherman Lonnie Stanley

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - As the city of Huntington and the East Texas fishing community as a whole mourns the loss of local fishing legend Lonnie Stanley, there was some welcome news that ensured his legacy would live on forever. This week, family and friends of Stanley got the call that he would be enshrined in Springfield, Missouri as part of the 2022 Bass Fishing Hall of Fame class.

“It was a big relief,” said Clifford Wiedman, Stanley Jigs General Manager. “We knew it was coming, we were hoping he would have got it. He was so close the last couple years, so to get it this year was just a huge relief.”

Known as “The Godfather of Jig Fishing,” Stanley grew up attending Zavalla High School and fishing on the Sam Rayburn Reservoir. He rose to prominence in the 1970′s, but may be better known for his world renowned lures that he started building in the 1980′s. Among many accomplishments, Stanley’s lures produced Lake Fork guide Mark Stevenson’s 17.67 pounder, the largest Texas bass caught on an artificial lure.

“Anybody that has ever fished a jig owes Lonnie Stanley,” said business partner John Hale. “If you took every manufacturer’s jig, and you took away everything that he individually invented, or myself or somebody else helped him invent, all they would have left is a piece of lead.”

Stanley has been described as selfless, always wanting to help others and willing to give you the shirt off his back. His accomplishments and his character are well known, but even with the popularity, Stanley’s wife of 57 years, Patsy, cherishes unique memories of her husband that she won’t soon forget.

“I remember one time we went to a tournament over at Toledo Bend and I fished with him,” Stanley said. “I didn’t know how to catch fish and he said ‘you’re going to fish with me’ and I said ‘why don’t you get a man to do it’ and he said no you’re fishing with me and we won the tournament and we had on our flannel shirts and all the pros were there. Larry Nixon, Tommy Martin, a bunch of them and we beat them all.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.