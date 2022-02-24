WebXtra: East Texas drivers facing hazardous winter driving conditions

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans had to do some very careful driving in our Northern and Western areas because of the wintery mix that was coming down.

In northern Wood County and into Hopkins County, freezing rain was steadily coming down, creating slick roadways. Traffic was noticeably slow on I-30 as pockets of ice began to develop. The icy conditions caused traction problems and several slide-offs, which caused other motorists to jump in and help. Grand Saline driver Bob Jordan talks about how he had to help motorists who slid off the road.

