WATCH: Live debate for Republican nomination for attorney general
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A live debate featuring Republican candidates for Texas Attorney General will be streamed here starting at 6 p.m.
Texas Land Commissioner George P Bush, R-Austin; U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler; and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, R-Houston, will take part. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, R-McKinney, declined.
Spectrum News is conducting the debate.
The debate will be shown on a live player on this page.
