WATCH: Live debate for Republican nomination for attorney general

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A live debate featuring Republican candidates for Texas Attorney General will be streamed here starting at 6 p.m.

Texas Land Commissioner George P Bush, R-Austin; U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler; and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, R-Houston, will take part. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, R-McKinney, declined.

Spectrum News is conducting the debate.

The debate will be shown on a live player on this page.

