Van Zandt County Jail placed on state non-compliant list

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A state commission has placed the Van Zandt County Jail on its non-compliant list following a Feb. 7 inspection.

According to the report, records didn’t how medications were distributed, staff didn’t notify the magistrate in enough time on mental health screenings and documentation didn’t show enough face-to-face observations for violent inmates.

“Most of the issues were paperwork issues,” Sheriff Larry Hendrix said. “They have been addressed and there’s a plan of action. We plan to be back on the compliant list in the next couple of months.”

The state adds jail to its non-compliant list upon failed inspections. If the jail passes a follow-up inspection, the county is removed from the list.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.