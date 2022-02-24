Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Van Zandt County Jail placed on state non-compliant list

Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)(KLTV)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A state commission has placed the Van Zandt County Jail on its non-compliant list following a Feb. 7 inspection.

According to the report, records didn’t how medications were distributed, staff didn’t notify the magistrate in enough time on mental health screenings and documentation didn’t show enough face-to-face observations for violent inmates.

“Most of the issues were paperwork issues,” Sheriff Larry Hendrix said. “They have been addressed and there’s a plan of action. We plan to be back on the compliant list in the next couple of months.”

The state adds jail to its non-compliant list upon failed inspections. If the jail passes a follow-up inspection, the county is removed from the list.

