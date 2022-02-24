Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
UT Tyler professor explains Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, possible effects on East Texans

Dr. Edward Tabri is an associate professor of history at the University of Texas at Tyler.
Dr. Edward Tabri is an associate professor of history at the University of Texas at Tyler.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the world’s eyes turn to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we went to a UT Tyler professor for more on what’s happening, why it’s happening, and how East Texans could be impacted.

Dr. Edward Tabri is an associate professor of history at the University of Texas at Tyler. He spoke with KLTV 7′s Blake Holland on Thursday afternoon.

“I think it really does in many ways turn the clock back to the days of the Soviet Union,” said Tabri. “There’s no longer the communist ideology, but there’s certainly the aggression and the willingness to use force. Russia, ever since it became a great power in the 19th century, has flexed its muscle in Europe. I don’t think that we necessarily have to fear an incursion on Poland, which was once part of the Russian Empire. But as a NATO country, I think it’s safe. I don’t think that Putin really wants an all out confrontation between Russia and the West.”

Tabri explained that the U.S. and NATO allies have no appetite to go to war in defense of Ukraine.

As for the impact on East Texas, Tabri explained rising gas prices will be a problem. He said despite the U.S. getting a majority of its overseas and foreign oil from Canada, oil is traded on a global market. He also said we can expect an overall increase in the price of consumer goods.

“Oil is traded on a global market and so we will definitely see the rise in oil prices, fuel prices, and the accompanying rise in consumer goods because of the need to transport those materials.”

To hear more from Tabri, watch the full video above.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

