UT Tyler professor breaks down gas prices rising amidst growing Ukraine, Russia tensions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Drivers can see prices at the pump rising nationwide and here in East Texas.

“The only thing we know for sure about gas prices right now, is that they’re going to go up,” UT Tyler Professor of Management Dr. Harold Doty said.

According to AAA, Wednesday’s national average for a gallon of unleaded regular gas is $3.54, which is about 0.21 cents more than a month ago and about 0.90 cents more than a year ago. The Texas average for a gallon of unleaded regular gas is $3.21.

Doty breaks the rise in prices down into short term factors, structural pressures, and global tensions.

Short term factors include, “The federal government slowed down on drilling permits, there was an explosion at the Louisiana refinery recently, and so that causes a little noise in the system, that’s truly not that big of deal,” Doty said.

Doty said structural factors that lead to an increase in gasoline prices include the demand. The demand for gasoline is outgrowing the supply from the pandemic. Furthermore, Doty said the shift from summer blends to winter blends of gasoline will increase by about 10 cents per gallon. Lastly, Doty said inflation adds about 10 cents per gallon.

“We overuse perfect storm, but right now with our gas tanks, that’s kind of what’s going on,” Doty said. “The wildcard is the global marketplace right now and the global political context so we’ve got Ukraine and Russia and a NATO response. Nobody knows what’s going to happen there but it’s not going to be good for the price of oil.”

Director of Oil Technology Group Ernest LaFLure said when oil prices rise, so does the price of gasoline.

With tensions between Russia and Ukraine, “Russia is the second or third largest producer of oil and gas in the world. It fluctuates between Saudi Arabia and Russia are almost equivalent in the terms of the amount of oil and gas they produce,” LaFlure said.

So when will the climb in prices come down? “Oil markets come, and oil markets go. It will go down again, it will go low again, and we’ll enjoy it, and then it will go up again,” Doty said.

“The saddest thing of all is I predict for most people, that in the next few months, they will pay the most for a gallon of gas, than they ever have in their life,” Doty said.

