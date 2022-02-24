US House District 1 candidate Jrmar Jefferson says he supports peace not military aid in Ukraine

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. House District 1 Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson joined East Texas Now and explained his thoughts on how the U.S. should respond to the conflict in Ukraine.

Jefferson said it was important for the administration to negotiate with China as a business partner, because “when you’re doing good business we don’t have time for war.”

Jefferson said America is not in a financial position for war and the focus should be on infrastructure and education.

Jefferson said he is praying for a peaceful resolution, and that he does not support military aid, however, necessities like food and medicine could be provided by the U.S.

