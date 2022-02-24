Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

US House District 1 candidate Jrmar Jefferson says he supports peace not military aid in Ukraine

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. House District 1 Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson joined East Texas Now and explained his thoughts on how the U.S. should respond to the conflict in Ukraine.

Jefferson said it was important for the administration to negotiate with China as a business partner, because “when you’re doing good business we don’t have time for war.”

Jefferson said America is not in a financial position for war and the focus should be on infrastructure and education.

Jefferson said he is praying for a peaceful resolution, and that he does not support military aid, however, necessities like food and medicine could be provided by the U.S.

Previous:

Democratic candidate for US House Dist. 1 wants good jobs, safe neighborhoods, better lives for East Texans

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated
Winter storm warning for NW sections of East Texas until 6 p.m. Thursday; winter weather advisories for all counties
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Aaron Marshall has been arrested
Hughes Springs ISD teacher accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child, bigamy, indecency
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Some ice accumulations likely on morning commute
Manuel Williams
Tyler man gets 50 years in death of child

Latest News

U.S. House District 1 candidate Jrmar Jefferson says he supports peace not military aid in...
US House District 1 candidate Jrmar Jefferson says he supports peace not military aid in Ukraine
Dewayne Tipton (Source: KLTV Staff)
GOP railroad commissioner candidate touts his experience in oil, gas industry
ETN: Dawayne Tipton touts experience in oil, gas industry
Texas 1st Congressional District candidate Victor Dunn wants monthly input meetings if elected
Democrat Victor Dunn, a candidate for the 1st US Congressional District, focused on voting rights