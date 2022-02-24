Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

US expels Russia’s No. 2 diplomat at Washington embassy

Russia has launched a wide-ranging attack. (Source: CNN/ZELENSKY OFFICIAL FACEBOOK/UKRAINE BORDER SERVICE/UKRAINE INTERIOR MINISTRY/JUSTIN YAU/EBS/RUSSIA 24)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has expelled Russia’s second-ranking diplomat in Washington in retaliation for the Russian expulsion of the No. 2 U.S. diplomat in Moscow earlier this month, a senior State Department official said Thursday.

The expulsion is unrelated to the unfolding Russian invasion of Ukraine and is part of a long-running dispute between Washington and Moscow over embassy staffing. However, it comes as tensions between the two capitals have hit a post-Cold War high over Ukraine.

The Russian Embassy is seen in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, following the invasion of...
The Russian Embassy is seen in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, following the invasion of Ukraine on the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The official said the State Department had informed the Russian Embassy on Wednesday that it is expelling Minister Counselor Sergey Trepelkov, who is currently the No. 2 at the mission under Ambassador Anatoly Antonov. Russia expelled U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman from Moscow in mid-February.

The official, who was not authorized to discuss the expulsion ahead of a formal announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the step was taken “as a direct response to the unprovoked Russian expulsion of our deputy chief of mission.”

Despite plummeting relations over the current situation in Ukraine, the official said the U.S. still believes it is important to maintain diplomatic contacts “to facilitate communication between our governments.” But, the official said it would not allow actions like Gorman’s expulsion “go without a response.”

Aside from tensions over Ukraine, the United States and Russia have been locked in a tit-for-tat battle over diplomatic staffing in each other’s countries since early 2017 when the Obama administration ordered several Russian diplomatic missions in the United States closed and expelled numerous Russian diplomats over Moscow’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. Russia responded with reciprocal measures and the situation has since escalated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated
Winter storm warning for NW sections of East Texas until 6 p.m. Thursday; winter weather advisories for all counties
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Aaron Marshall has been arrested
Hughes Springs ISD teacher accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child, bigamy, indecency
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Some ice accumulations likely on morning commute
Manuel Williams
Tyler man gets 50 years in death of child

Latest News

CNN's Matthew Chance has an encounter with Russian troops in Ukraine. (Source: CNN)
CNN Exclusive: Encounter with Russian troops in Ukraine
Biden announces the US will impose sanctions against Russia amid high tensions with Ukraine....
Biden hits Russia with new sanctions, says Putin ‘chose’ war
WATCH: Drawbridge raises with car still on it
The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday,...
Markets shudder, swing sharply following Ukraine invasion
The booster combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.
Moderna testing new COVID-19 booster targeting omicron