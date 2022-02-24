Tyler ISD school bus involved in minor wreck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler ISD school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday morning.

According to Jennifer Hines, Chief Communications Officer for the district, the bus had high school students on board and was about a 1/3 full. There were no student injuries.

Hines stated that it was not an icy patch or inclement weather that caused the wreck. The bus driver had a medical emergency, said Hines.

At the moment the district reported the bus hit a pole off the intersection and had minor damage.

Students were taken to school by another bus, said Hines.

