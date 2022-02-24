Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

TxDOT begins treating roadways in anticipation of expected winter weather

TxDOT begins treating roadways in anticipation of expected winter weather
TxDOT begins treating roadways in anticipation of expected winter weather
By Phoebe Green
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - TxDOT is pre-treating Lufkin’s tier one roads, major highways, overpasses, bridges, and elevated surfaces starting Thursday.

The Lufkin district will be pre treating roadways in Houston, Nacogdoches and Shelby counties, starting tomorrow. Crews will be treating bridges and elevated surfaces with a brine solution.

TxDOT advises motorists to be alert and drive safe, reduce your speed, and keep two car lengths distances between you and the car in front of you.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police: Motorcycle crash on Old Jacksonville Hwy. not fatal
Rosemary Rodriguez Update
Autopsy confirms remains found in vehicle those of Rosemary Rodriguez
Kylynn Fredrico Johnson
Man accused of taking child hostage in Diboll home
Manuel Williams
Tyler man gets 50 years in death of child
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Latest News

Rosemary Rodriguez
Family of Rosemary Rodriguez grateful for closure
Abbott In Marshall
Gov. Abbott encourages primary voting during campaign visit to Marshall
Updated
Winter storm warning for NW sections of East Texas until 6 p.m. Thursday; winter weather advisories for all counties
WEBXTRA: Family of Rosemary Rodriguez grateful for closure
Family of Rosemary Rodriguez grateful for closure
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a campaign event in Marshall, Texas on Feb. 23, 2022.
Gov. Abbott encourages primary voting during campaign visit to Marshall