Two charged in disappearance of Madison County woman

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The remains of Megan Martinez, 27, have been found. She had been missing since Feb. 5. Two people have also been arrested, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Garrett and Yudon Allen are facing multiple charges. On Feb. 23, Garrett was arrested and charged with first degree murder, she is being held on a $1.5 million bond. Allen was charged with fabricating evidence in an attempt to impair a corpse. He is currently being held in the Madison County jail with no bond.

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Madison County Sheriff Bobby Adams said Martinez’s family reported her missing on Feb. 9. Shortly after the investigation started, the sheriff’s office requested assistance from the Texas Rangers. Martinez was last seen on Feb. 5 after leaving a Mini Store & Wash Dry in Madisonville, as a passenger in car that belonged to 27-year-old Garrett.

Law enforcement was able to locate the vehicle and said items found inside led them to believe someone was injured.

Garrett and Yudon, 48, were soon identified as persons of interest. The sheriff said Allen cooperated with the investigation, leading law enforcement to Forest Service Road 207 in San Jacinto County. There they found a “clandestine grave” that held the remains of Martinez in a wooded and secluded area.

“[Martinez] has been known here for a long time. We have several people in our agency that grew up with her, so this is awful for them as well,” said

In a statement on their Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Megan’s family at this time,” said Madison County Chief Deputy Steve Jeter.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Texas Rangers, the Amber Alert Network & Brazos Valley, the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the Huntsville Police Department, and the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.