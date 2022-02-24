Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rains, Hunt, Hopkins, and Delta counties until 6 PM Thursday. An additional .10″-.25″ of ice and <.25″ of sleet will be possible in this area. Roads are expected to become icy, making travel very dangerous, especially tonight and Thursday morning. Power outages and tree damage due to the ice are possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the counties in Lt. Pink until 6 PM Thursday, but until 9 AM for Houston and Trinity counties. Ice accumulations of .10″-.20′ will be possible along with some sleet in these areas. Bridges and overpasses are expected to become icy overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning because of the freezing rain/drizzle that is expected. Please drive carefully and remember... www.drivetexas.org before you venture out. We should see some melting occur during the afternoon on Thursday as temperatures climb into the upper 30s to lower 40s for a few hours. Some re-freezing of wet roads will be possible early on Friday morning before all of the ice melts and we dry out. Temperatures should change little during the remainder of the night across the area with much colder temperatures over northernmost areas and warmer conditions...above freezing, over Deep East Texas. There is a good chance for more rain/freezing rain overnight/early on Thursday. Please use extreme caution if you need to get around...especially in the Advisory/Warned Counties. A dry day is forecast for Friday, then more rain moves in on Saturday, through early Sunday morning. A few flurries will be possible early on Sunday AM as the moisture moves out of East Texas. Partly Cloudy skies are expected on Sunday as we start warming up. Lots of sun on Monday, then partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a few sprinkles possible. Partly Cloudy and very pleasant by next Wednesday. Please remain Weather Alert, especially in the Winter Weather Advisory area through tomorrow evening.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.