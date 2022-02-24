Nacogdoches County Jail found non-compliant for 2nd time in year

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has ruled the Nacogdoches County Jail non-compliant for the second time in less than a year.

“A review of documentation shows that Nacogdoches County Jail exceeded their rated housing capacity on multiple days: January 11, 2022, January 12, 2022, and January 13, 2022,” stated the TCJS inspection report.

A TCJS official inspected the jail on Jan. 15, 2022.

When asked for comment on the latest ruling from the TCJS, Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said he was in Austin for a meeting with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in regard inmate population situation that prompted the jail to be reported to be non-compliant again.

“I will be conducting a press release Friday about the meeting and what is going on,” Bridges said.

The jail inspection report cited a TCJS regulation that states multiple occupancy cells may only contain two to eight bunks and not less than 40 square feet of clear floor space for the first bunk and 18 square feet of clear floor space for each additional bunk. The multiple occupancy cells are also required to have one toilet and one sink.

The TCJS regulation also states that dormitories should only contain nine to 48 bunks. The requirement for clear floor space is the same as for multiple occupancy cells. Each dormitory is also required to have adequate toilets and sinks and may include showers.

The TCJS also ruled that the Nacogdoches County Jail was non-compliant in April of 2021. The jail inspector cited the jail for failures regarding distributing prescription medication to inmates and restraint checks.

