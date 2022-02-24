Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
LeTourneau director of fine arts discusses connections to Kyiv Symphony Orchestra

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talked to Jim Taylor, LeTourneau University's director of fine arts about his connections with Ukraine.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talked to Jim Taylor, the director of fine arts and an associate professor of music at LeTourneau University, about his connections with Ukraine.

Taylor has worked with the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra several times over the years and has friends there.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

