Hughes Springs ISD teacher accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child, bigamy, indecency

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) -’ Hughes Springs ISD has released a statement that a district employee has been arrested.

Aaron Michael Marshall, an assistant coach for the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs volleyball team, has been arrested on several charges.

Marshall was arrested Wednesday for continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault of a child - bigamy; and indecency with a child by contact.

The district said that Marshall’s victim is not a student in HSISD.

The district also said that prior to hiring Marshall, they did a criminal background check, checked for his name on TEA’s “do not hire” registry, and checked his references. No irregularities were revealed, they said.

Marshall is on administrative leave; the Cass County District Attorney’s Office is handling the investigation.

According to Marshall’s public social media postings, he was also formerly employed by Hooks ISD, WInona ISD, Jefferson Jr. High, Bloomburg ISD, and Karnack ISD,

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.