Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Hughes Springs ISD teacher accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child, bigamy, indecency

Aaron Marshall has been arrested
Aaron Marshall has been arrested(Hughes Springs ISD on Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) -’ Hughes Springs ISD has released a statement that a district employee has been arrested.

Aaron Michael Marshall, an assistant coach for the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs volleyball team, has been arrested on several charges.

Marshall was arrested Wednesday for continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault of a child - bigamy; and indecency with a child by contact.

The district said that Marshall’s victim is not a student in HSISD.

The district also said that prior to hiring Marshall, they did a criminal background check, checked for his name on TEA’s “do not hire” registry, and checked his references. No irregularities were revealed, they said.

Marshall is on administrative leave; the Cass County District Attorney’s Office is handling the investigation.

According to Marshall’s public social media postings, he was also formerly employed by Hooks ISD, WInona ISD, Jefferson Jr. High, Bloomburg ISD, and Karnack ISD,

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police: Motorcycle crash on Old Jacksonville Hwy. not fatal
Rosemary Rodriguez Update
Autopsy confirms remains found in vehicle those of Rosemary Rodriguez
Kylynn Fredrico Johnson
Man accused of taking child hostage in Diboll home
Manuel Williams
Tyler man gets 50 years in death of child
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Latest News

GAS PRICES
GAS PRICES
Rosemary Rodriguez
Family of Rosemary Rodriguez grateful for closure
Abbott In Marshall
Gov. Abbott encourages primary voting during campaign visit to Marshall
Updated
Winter storm warning for NW sections of East Texas until 6 p.m. Thursday; winter weather advisories for all counties