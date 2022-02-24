GOP railroad commissioner candidate touts his experience in oil, gas industry

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dawayne Tipton, one of the Republicans who is running for Texas Railroad Commissioner, said he is the best qualified for the position because of his years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

“The reason why I’m running for the Texas Railroad Commission is that I believe we need somebody up there who has oil and gas experience and understands what is going on with the industry, somebody we can depend on,” Tipton said when East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler asked him why he is running for railroad commissioner. “I started out as a roughneck. Through a lot of hard work, I moved up through the ranks. I was a driller, a toolpusher, and drilling management.”

Tipton said he last worked as a manager for one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world.

“I’m going to do what’s best for Texas,” Tipton said.

Butler explained that the Texas Railroad Commission has nothing to do with the railroad. It is the only state agency that regulates the oil and gas industry.

Tipton is facing incumbent Wayne Christian, Tom Slocum Jr., and Sarah Stogner in the Republican primary. Marvin “Sarge " Summers, the fifth GOP candidate vying for the position died in a car wreck in Midland in early February.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Luke Warford in the November general election.

During the interview, Tipton criticized Christian’s tenure as railroad commissioner. He also focused on making sure Texas’ natural gas infrastructure is properly weatherized.

To watch the full interview, click the video above.

