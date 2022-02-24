Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... More areas of freezing drizzle/drizzle remain in the forecast for the rest of the day...into the evening hours, then most of the precipitation moves over southern sections of East Texas. There are still many icy spots on bridges and overpasses in East Texas. If you must travel, please check www.drivetexas.org for the latest information that you will need. Still a real mess in the DFW area. We should see a fairly dry day across East Texas tomorrow before more rain moves into the forecast on Saturday. The good news is that the rain on Saturday will fall with temperatures well above freezing, so no wintry issues are expected. Rain may continue into the pre-dawn hours on Sunday before ending and then we should see the sun for most of the day. A few flurries will be possible as the precipitation leaves the area. A weak disturbance moves over East Texas on Tuesday which will bring more clouds and a very slight chance for showers to our area, then we dry out and warm up nicely into the middle to end of next week. By the way, the rain on Saturday could total from .50″-.75″ for many, which will be nice. Please continue to drive with extreme caution through tomorrow morning as wet areas on bridges/overpasses may re-freeze causing slick spots once again. A very nice melt is expected on Friday afternoon. Roads should dry. Have a great day.

