Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings expire at 6 PM. Still some lt. Fz. Rain will be possible in some areas
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... More areas of freezing drizzle/drizzle remain in the forecast for the rest of the day...into the evening hours, then most of the precipitation moves over southern sections of East Texas. There are still many icy spots on bridges and overpasses in East Texas. If you must travel, please check www.drivetexas.org for the latest information that you will need. Still a real mess in the DFW area. We should see a fairly dry day across East Texas tomorrow before more rain moves into the forecast on Saturday. The good news is that the rain on Saturday will fall with temperatures well above freezing, so no wintry issues are expected. Rain may continue into the pre-dawn hours on Sunday before ending and then we should see the sun for most of the day. A few flurries will be possible as the precipitation leaves the area. A weak disturbance moves over East Texas on Tuesday which will bring more clouds and a very slight chance for showers to our area, then we dry out and warm up nicely into the middle to end of next week. By the way, the rain on Saturday could total from .50″-.75″ for many, which will be nice. Please continue to drive with extreme caution through tomorrow morning as wet areas on bridges/overpasses may re-freeze causing slick spots once again. A very nice melt is expected on Friday afternoon. Roads should dry. Have a great day.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Affidavit: Tyler woman forges her way to contract on $1.2M home
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Aaron Marshall has been arrested
Hughes Springs ISD teacher accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child, bigamy, indecency
Charles Dotson
Jury sentences former Harrison County deputy to 90 days in jail
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Some ice accumulations likely on morning commute

Latest News

Looking for some nice rain on Saturday...then sunshine on Sunday.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Looking for some nice rain on Saturday...then sunshine on Sunday.
Evening Weather At Your Finertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 2-25-22
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 2-25-22
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 2-25-22
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Breezy and cold again today