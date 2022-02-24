Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Deputy constable, suspect killed during disturbance at Houston mall

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:57 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - An East Texas deputy constable was killed and a suspect fatally shot by police during a disturbance at a Houston shopping mall.

The shootings happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday in the PlazAmericas mall in southeastern Houston.

A deputy constable for San Jacinto County Precinct 1 was working off duty when he was fatally attacked inside the mall, police said.

Precinct 1 Constable Roy Rogers confirmed the slain deputy worked for his office and identified the law enforcement officer as Neil Adams.

During the initial struggle inside the mall, the suspect allegedly got ahold of Deputy Adams’ gun and shot the deputy.

Houston police responded and confronted the suspect in the food court. The officers fatally shot the suspect after he approached them holding a “sharp object,” KHOU reported.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Affidavit: Tyler woman forges her way to contract on $1.2M home
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Aaron Marshall has been arrested
Hughes Springs ISD teacher accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child, bigamy, indecency
Charles Dotson
Jury sentences former Harrison County deputy to 90 days in jail
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Some ice accumulations likely on morning commute

Latest News

Covid 19 In East Texas
Covid 19 In East Texas
Hiway 8 Towel Blanket Shortage
Hiway 80 Towel Blanket Shortage
Low Voter Turnout
Low Voter Turnout
Candidates on Ukraine
Candidates on Ukraine
Lindsay Bailey released from jail Monday.
Huntington woman released on personal recognizance bond after leading authorities on pursuit