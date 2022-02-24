Democrat Victor Dunn, a candidate for the 1st US Congressional District, focused on voting rights

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday, Victor D. Dunn, one of the four Democratic candidates vying for a chance to run for the 1st US Congressional District seat spoke to East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler about voting rights.

The other Democratic candidates for the 1st US Congressional District include Gavin Dass, Jrmar “JJ” Jefferson, and Stephen Kocen. The winner of the Democratic primary in March will go on to face the winner of the Republican primary in the November general election.

The Republican candidates for the 1st US Congressional District seat include Aditya “AD” Atholi, Joe McDaniel, Nathaniel Moran, and Jon Porro.

US Rep Louis Gohmert, the incumbent, chose not to run for the US House again. Instead, Gohmert is running for Texas Attorney General.

During his interview, Dunn talked about what he would like to see done in regard to voting rights. He also talked about his plans for communication and accountability within the district, including in-person town hall meetings. He also talked about expanding healthcare in East Texas with more hospitals.

To watch the full interview, click the video above.

