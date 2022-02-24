Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Community mourns Winnsboro family who died in Kansas crash

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A community mourns the loss of four members of the Kligensmith family who died in a car crash while visiting family members in Kansas. Their car slipped on an icy roadway, flipped, and was submerged under water.

All four occupants of the vehicle died. They were identified as 66-year-old Larry Klingensmith, 65-year-old Kimberly Klingensmith, 32-year-old Karly Klingensmith and 36-year-old Nicolas Klingensmith. All were from Winnsboro, Texas.

Karly Kligensmith, 32, the youngest who died in the incident, left a lifelong impact on her coworkers at The Chop House in Mount Vernon.

Baron McMinn, her boyfriend she worked with at The Chophouse, struggles to come to grips with the loss.

“It was just different. Everything was different with her. so now it’s different without her.”

Many couldn’t believe the news

Brad Hyman, manager and owner of The Chophouse, says that Karly added certain character traits that the staff in the restaurant tries to uphold.

“Karlee had a way of just chilling everybody out, and she always had her saying ‘she got this,’ and today everybody still says that ... ‘we got this.’”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

