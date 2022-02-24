Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of Nacogdoches takes first steps on studies to transform downtown area

The groundwork for the next twenty years of Nacogdoches by providing a blueprint on how to move...
The groundwork for the next twenty years of Nacogdoches by providing a blueprint on how to move forward, but the city hopes to hear from the community.(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches is planning four studies to look at transforming its downtown area. City leaders met with a design team for the first time Wednesday to begin the first steps in outreach.

Jessica Sowell, the community services assistant director, said the downtown master plan will look at scenarios to enhance the downtown environment.

“We have a 1974 downtown master plan that’s a little out of date. So what this plan is going to look at is how people travel downtown, how they live downtown, and how they experience our historic downtown square,” Sowell said.

Alaina Helton, the director of planning and neighborhood services for the city said they hired DTJ Design to conduct four studies.

They include the comprehensive plan, an I-69 corridor plan, a housing needs assessment, and a downtown master plan.

“So they’re going to be an existing conditions report. Really, it’s a background report on where the city is at in regards to our infrastructure, our facilities, and our amenities and things like that. So really capturing the environment of the city,” Helton said.

Sowell said the goal is to lay the groundwork for the next 20 years by providing a blueprint on how to move forward, but the city hopes to hear from the community.

“All of our meeting notifications, as well as the recordings for all of these meetings, are on Nacogdochesplans.com, so if you’d like to come to meetings we have it listed there,” Sowell said.

Helton said DTJ Design’s involvement with steering committees will help the city to be more strategic in the decision-making process.

“It helps us be more competitive whenever we’re looking at pursuing grants for quality of life amenities and when we’re pursuing jobs to improve the quality of life for our community,” Helton said.

The City of Nacogdoches estimates this research and outreach stage will take about 15 to 18 months. The plans will then be presented to the city council for approval.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated
Winter storm warning for NW sections of East Texas until 6 p.m. Thursday; winter weather advisories for all counties
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Aaron Marshall has been arrested
Hughes Springs ISD teacher accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child, bigamy, indecency
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Some ice accumulations likely on morning commute
Manuel Williams
Tyler man gets 50 years in death of child

Latest News

Jon Decker is the White House Correspondent and Senior National Editor for Gray Television and...
WATCH: White House correspondent Jon Decker breaks down Russian attack on Ukraise
KLTV's Bob Hallmark shows off some of that collected on East Texas roads today.
WebXtra: East Texas drivers facing hazardous winter driving conditions
KLTV's Bob Hallmark shows off some of that collected on East Texas roads today.
WebXtra: East Texas drivers facing hazardous winter driving conditions
Jon Decker is the White House Correspondent and Senior National Editor for Gray Television and...
East Texas Now: Jon Decker breaks down Russia's attack on Ukraine