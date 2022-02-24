Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Central renames annual baseball tournament after former state championship coach Jack Lee

Jack Lee Classic
By Caleb Beames
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - Central ISD started off their annual tournament Thursday by renaming the event after their beloved former coach.

The event which kicks off the Bulldogs season will now be known as the Jack Lee Classic.

“This morning Kurtis Acosta let me know,” Lee said. “That is the kind of call you like to get. I told him I was glad I was sitting down at the time.”

Lee started with Central in 1976 and retired in 2019 as a P.E. instructor. In 1977 his Bulldogs won regionals which was as far as they could go in 1A at the time. In 1983 his team won the 2A state championship.

“I have always been attached to this program,” Lee said. “I love it and honored for this to happen for this tournament. "

Central won their opening day game 8-0 over Shepherd.

