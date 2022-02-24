Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cat badly burned in wildfire reunited with family after missing for a year

Months after a wildfire destroyed parts of Colorado, one cat has been reunited with his family. (Source: KUSA/Jules Lieb/Humane Society Boulder County/CNN)
By Jaleesa Irizarry
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(KUSA) - Nearly two months after a massive wildfire destroyed parts of Colorado, one cat has been reunited with his family.

But Boots the cat’s journey home started long before the fire.

Boots’ owner Jules Lieb said he went missing more than a year ago. One morning, Boots got out and never came back. Lieb had come to terms with Boots’ likely death, thinking a coyote had gotten to him. But all that time, he was just a few miles away from home.

Shortly after the Marshall Fire, Boots was found wandering in a destroyed neighborhood. His face and paws were badly burned, and for weeks he remained unclaimed – until Lieb received a Facebook message from a friend, asking if she thought a photo of the badly burned orange cat could be Boots.

Lieb decided to go meet the cat at the shelter – and once the cat interacted with her, she knew it was Boots.

The Lieb family will never know what Boots was up to all that time, but they do know one thing – they are happy to have him back home.

“It’s definitely been a missing piece,” Lieb said. “It feels really good to all of us.”

Lieb encourages all pet owners to get their animals microchipped to help in these situations. After this incident, she made sure to get Boots and her two dogs microchipped.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

