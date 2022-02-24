ABC’s Averi Harper discusses ripple effect of Russia sanctions in US

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC’s Deputy Political Director Averi Harper joined East Texas Now to discuss the real-world consequences of the sanctions imposed on Russia.

Harper said the sanctions are targeting Russian financial institutions, affecting how they raise money, Russian oligarchs with close ties to Russian President Putin, and Germany’s halting certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Harper said gas prices are already rising and the sanctions are affecting the stock market. She said the ripple effects from the sanctions are being felt worldwide.

