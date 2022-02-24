3 Whitehouse High School athletes sign with Texas universities

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse High School pride was on display Wednesday as signings have locked promising futures for three students.

There’s Grayson, Avery and ... Thirsty? OK, we have to get the story of Isiah Stevenson’s nickname

“It came from one of the old coaches, It was in seventh grade actually. And we were trying on shoulder pads, and I just asked him can I get some water and won the coaches said how are you thirsty you haven’t done anything yet,” Stevenson said. “And so I just stuck with me all these years. Wouldn’t be surprised if it last through all of college.”

“After my injury I just started reaching out to coaches on Twitter were you trying to get my name out there you know only played two games and I ran into Coach money at Hardin Simmons, and he reached back out to me. We started talking got me up there for a visit,” Stevenson said. “They really keep it like family really strong coaches up there really great brotherhood up there and I really did like that.”

Stevenson tore his meniscus, which caused him not to play a full season but in this case Hardin Simmons also judged him by his heart.

Grayson Enright is going to Sam Houston State University as a competitive cheerleader.

“So competitive cheerleading is you’re not doing cheers emotions you are doing a whole routine with tumbling, stunting and it’s just like go go go you don’t get a break. It’s like two minutes and 30 seconds like going,” Enright said.

Her next stop comes by way of being at the right place at the right time attending a cheerleader clinic at Sam Houston where she made a great first impression.

“My dad was like at the clinic with me and I look at him and I’m like I go over to him he just said he wants to sign me. And my dad was like having to hold back his tears he was so excited,” Enright said.

UT Dallas also got their shot in at signing a Whitehouse gem, that’s where Avery Taylor will play softball.

“I chose UT Dallas because of their focus of team and academics it’s not necessarily just softball, softball, softball all day. they put a lot in your academics and future,” Taylor said.

