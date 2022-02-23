Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Winter weather advisories in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for NW sections of East Texas

Here's what you need to know.(KLTV/KTRE)
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Winter Weather Advisories are in effect, until 6 p.m. Thursday for Kaufman, Hunt, Hopkins, Delta, Rains, Van Zandt, Henderson, Anderson, Cherokee, Smith, Wood, Franklin, Titus, Camp, and Upshur counties.

Freezing rain may accumulate up to .10″-.20″ in these areas, causing dangerous driving conditions to occur, especially on bridges and overpasses. Lesser amounts may form over the eastern sections of this advisory area. Please continue to monitor www.drivetexas.org for the latest information on road conditions in the State of Texas.

We should see some melting occur during the afternoon on Thursday as temperatures climb into the 40s for a few hours. Some re-freezing of wet roads will be possible early on Friday morning before all of the ice melts and we dry out. Temperatures should change little during the remainder of the day across the area, with much colder temperatures over northernmost areas and warmer conditions, above freezing, over Deep East Texas.

There is a good chance for more rain/freezing rain overnight/early on Thursday. Please use extreme caution if you need to get around especially in the advisory counties.

A dry day is forecast for Friday, then more rain moves in on Saturday, through early Sunday morning.

A few flurries will be possible early on Sunday morning as the moisture moves out of East Texas. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Sunday as we start warming up.

Lots of sun on Monday, then partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a few sprinkles possible. Partly Cloudy and very pleasant by next Wednesday.

Please remain weather alert, especially in the winter weather advisory area through tomorrow evening.

