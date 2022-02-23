Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy, cold and rainy today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Cloudy this morning with a wide range of temperatures north to south.  Those areas that are in the 40s and 50s will drop into the 30s through the day and temperatures look to stay in the 30s through the afternoon.  Expect overcast skies and light drizzle off and on.  The chance for some moderate to heavy rainfall increases tonight into tomorrow morning.  A few of the northern and northwestern counties of East Texas could see some sleet and freezing rain mixed in with the cold rain tonight into tomorrow morning.  Accumulations look minimal, but be extra careful on bridges and overpasses for the Thursday morning commute.  A cold rain is likely off and on Thursday, coming to an end Thursday evening.  Cold temperatures stick around through the weekend with another chance for rain on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police: Motorcycle crash on Old Jacksonville Hwy. not fatal
Rosemary Rodriguez Update
Autopsy confirms remains found in vehicle those of Rosemary Rodriguez
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Kylynn Fredrico Johnson
Man accused of taking child hostage in Diboll home
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 2-23-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 2-23-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 2-23-22
Very Chilly Days Ahead. Rain along with some sleet/fz. rain possible. Wintry mix NW areas.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Very Chilly Days Ahead. Rain along with some sleet/fz. rain possible. Wintry mix NW areas.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips