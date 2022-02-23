Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Well, it’s here - the much-anticipated cold front and winter weather/cold rain has arrived in East Texas. This afternoon we’ll be looking at cloudy skies with scattered showers of rain and winter mix. For northern areas, afternoon temps will be in the 20s and 30s, for Deep East Texas, temps will be in the 30s and 40s. After a lull in shower activity through the midday hours, we’ll see precipitation chances increase this evening. While accumulations of winter precip. are still expected to remain to the north and west, we could still see some slick spots in other areas. You’ll want to be cautious on bridges and overpasses, and any areas where the temperature has dropped below freezing.

Already today, the temperature in Palestine, Tyler, and Mt. Pleasant has dropped to freezing. This is the general line we’ve been forecasting for the freezing line to settle, and any major travel impacts, accumulations, etc., should remain to the north and west of that line. If you’ve got plans for this evening, you’ll need to judge the travel danger based on your situation, but I highly discourage any travel into the Metroplex today or tomorrow. By tomorrow afternoon, we’ll be warming up to be above freezing, but then drop back into the low 30s on Friday morning. Through Saturday, we’ll keep varying precipitation chances, but the last of the winter precip. should be Thursday. From Sunday to Tuesday of next week, we’ll see highs in the 50s and 60s, and partly cloudy skies. Right now, we’ve kept those days dry; however, we could see a low rain chance added to the early part of next week. Something to keep our eyes on. Have a great Wednesday, stay warm, stay safe.

